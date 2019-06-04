TURNER — “Music for Mavis” Tuesdays at the Gazebo will feature husband-and-wife musical duo Rabbi Sruli and Lisa, bringing old-world Klezmer music with an assortment of ancient instruments and song at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at 98 Matthew’s Way off Route 117, Turner Center.

Sruli and his wife, Lisa, are international Jewish performers and personalities. Sruli and his wife, Lisa, combine the elements of many worlds, comprised of a scholarly background in Talmud and the law, storytelling and tradition, musical virtuosity, a passionate Jewish spirit, and a gift for creating a happy and magical community.

Bring a chair, bring a blanket, bring a friend. Suggested donations are $5-$10. For more information, call 207-754-0954.

