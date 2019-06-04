OXFORD – Clayton E. Wentworth, 93, of Oxford, passed away early Thursday evening, May 23, 2019, at home with his family at his bedside. He was born in East Baldwin on February 28, 1926, the son of Arnold and Lyla Wentworth.He graduated from Standish High School and served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He graduated from Gorham State Teachers College with a Master’s Degree and spent the majority of his career teaching in the Oxford Hills area. He married Ruth Kimball from Hartford, Maine and they were married for 65 years. After retirement, he worked for many years as a greeter at Walmart in Oxford. He was also a member of the Hillsmen Chorus for many years.He is survived by his wife, Ruth, of Oxford; two daughters, Shelby (Stephen) Ximiness of Gainesville, Fla. and Sherry Chouinard of Oxford; three grandchildren, Jessica (Cesar) Rodriguez of Houston, Texas, Luke (Kimberly) Chouinard of Windham, and Abby (Cory) Googins of Poland; three great-granddaughters, Isabelle and Charlotte Googins, and Audrey Chouinard; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Marjorie Austin. Special thanks to Beacon Hospice; especially Jessica and Savanna who became part of our family, and most recently Sam. In honor of Clayt’s wishes, a private memorial service will be held at Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetary by his family.

