WESTBROOK – Donald H. Abbott, 97, passed away on June 2, 2019 at Stroudwater Lodge in Westbrook. He was born in Mechanic Falls on January 4, 1922 to Ralph E. and Esther W. (Hersey) Abbott. He graduated from Mechanic Falls High School in 1941 and was active in track, skiing and hockey. He was an accomplished skier well into his 80s.

Donald served in the Army during World War II and participated in five campaigns including the Battle of the Bulge as a member of the 3rd Armored Division. As a young man, he worked in his father’s grocery store and later for Hannaford in Norway.

He was a member of the South Paris VFW Post 9787 and served as chaplain for many years. He loved his antique cars and won many awards at car shows. He wrote a book for family about his World War II experiences entitled “PFC At War Normandy to the Elbe” and sold 200 books to friends. Unfortunately the book was not copyrighted, and it was usurped by someone who receives the benefits from online and bookstore sales.

He married Eleanor (Andrews) Abbott in 1967 and they enjoyed 41 years together. They loved going to Saturday night dances for years.

Mr. Abbott is survived by his sister, Beverly J. (Abbott) Barton and brother-in-law, Robert E. Barton of Westbrook; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins, including Brenda Heath of Arizona and Norrine Williams of Vermont. He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor; his parents; and his sister, Shirley B. (Abbott) Warren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Stroudwater Lodge for their compassionate care of Donald.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls.

