AUGUSTA – Robert A. Paraskevakos, 86, of Sabattus, Maine passed away on May 22, 2019, at the Togus VA Medical Health Center. He was born on July 1, 1932 in Lewiston, the son of Charles and Cecile (LaCasse) Paraskevakos.Bob was a loving and caring person who was loved by all and will be missed very much by his wife, children, grand and great grandchildren, as well as his extended family in Canada.He is survived by his wife, Ghyslaine; his children Sherry and Ali, Sandy and Rocky, Nikki and Bob, Scott and Karen; three grandchildren; and his six great grandchildren.Bob was predeceased by one grandchild.Services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St. Lewiston, Maine. Family and friends are welcome to gather from 1-2 p.m. A funeral service will begin immediately at 2 p.m.Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net.

