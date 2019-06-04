AUBURN – Therese A. Deschenes, 92, went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019. Therese was born in Lewiston on January 26, 1927 to the late Omer and Veronique Labrie.

She attended Auburn schools and worked at Knapp Shoe for 35 years. She married the late Roland Deschenes, October 16, 1948 and had one son. She was a longtime member of St. Louis Church in Auburn. She was kind, loving and generous. Therese was a terrific cook and specialized in pastries. She was loved by all who knew her.

Therese is survived by her sisters: Irene Delorme and Florence Raymond of Auburn and many nephews and nieces.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and son, Jean Deschenes, brothers: Robert and Raymond Labrie, and sister, Simone Lemieux.

A mass of christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn June 7, 2019 at 10 a.m., a brief visitation will take place at church at 9:30 a.m.

A commital service will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn.

Please visit www.TheFortinGroupLewiston.com to leave condolences for Therese's family.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in memory of Therese to the

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice at

15 Strawberry Ave

Lewiston, ME 04240

