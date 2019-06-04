Charges

Androscoggin County

• Carlton Wilson, 46, of Sabattus, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines, 8:03 p.m. Monday at 14 Dube Drive in Sabattus.

• Robert Gagnon, 47, of Poland, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:05 p.m. Tuesday at Harris Hill Road in Poland.

Auburn

• Justin Wing, 31, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:50 p.m. Monday at 185 Riverside Drive.

• James Tracey, 51, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:22 p.m. Monday on Court Street.

• Celcio Jose, 19, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:38 a.m. Tuesday at 60 Court St.

Lewiston

• Tate Hodgdon, 25, of Jay, on an outstanding warrant for theft, 9:26 a.m. Tuesday at 71 Lisbon Road.

Accidents

Auburn

Vehicles driven by Jody Stanley, 50, of Lewiston and Tyler Nichols, 23, of Auburn collided at 1:16 p.m. Friday on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2008 Chevrolet owned by Stanley received minor damage and the 2014 Ford owned by Nichols received functional damage.

A vehicle driven by April J. Whiting, 65, of Auburn struck the driver’s side of a parked vehicle owned by Nicholas A. Robbins of Auburn at 4:01 p.m. Friday on Hampshire Street. The 2003 Ford owned by Whiting and the 2006 Hyundai owned by Robbins received functional damage.

Vehicles driven by Bosteya Sheikh, 32, of Lewiston and Jason Parks, 43, of Lewiston collided at 9:46 a.m. Monday at Court and Spring streets. The 2013 Toyota driven by Sheikh and owned by Mohamed S. Ali of Lewiston and the 2006 Saab driven by Parks and owned by Megan D. Parks of Lewiston were towed.

Vehicles driven by Kevin M. Ritzi, 55, of Readfield and Jon Berry, 48, of Auburn collided at 7:31 a.m. Tuesday at Minot Avenue and Stevens Mill Road. The 2017 Ford owned by Ritzi had minor damage and the 2004 Toyota owned by Berry was towed.

