The headline of a recent article (May 30) about the upcoming Maine Music Society concert would seem to suggest that this is the “Final Concert” of the organization. The article does not clarify that this is the last concert of the 2018-2019 concert season.

While the Society is closing the current season with a celebration of Motown, that will not be the final concert performed by the Maine Music Society. Plans for the 2019-2020 season are well underway and will open with the ever popular “Battle of the Blends” in early November. A holiday concert will follow, with two more performances in March and June.

I hope Maine Music Society’s audience and members were not dismayed to read the Sun Journal headline that implied that this would be the final concert of all time. There is, actually, much more music to come.

Shelley Rau, Turner

