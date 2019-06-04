Buckfield Board of Selectmen

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Hazard inspection

What happened: Town Manager Joe Roach said the town’s insurance company conducted a hazard inspection of town facilities at the end of May.

What it means: Issues being addressed include reinstalling the downed wooden snow fence around the sand and salt shed, putting exit signs above the doors in the office at the Transfer Station and filling out forklift inspection paperwork.

What’s next: Resident Martha Catevenis suggested the town contact Safety Works to do an inspection to possibly prevent the town from being cited for safety violations during a state inspection.

Insurance increase

What happened: Roach said the town’s insurance could increase by $3,000 or $4,000 and he’s looking for a new carrier to lower the cost.

What it means: Roach budgeted a 6 percent increase in liability insurance costs for the 2019-20 budget. He said the best case scenario is another carrier can cover the town for what was budgeted, and the worst case is it’s more than what was budgeted. Voters will decide the budget at the annual town meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Buckfield Junior-Senior High School.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins

What happened: Roach announced Ellen Wainwright from U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ office will be at the Buckfield Municipal Center at 34 Turner St. from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday.

What it means: Roach said no appointment is necessary and residents can come and talk with Wainwright about issues they want Sen. Collins to know about.

Emergency Operations Plan

What happened: Roach presented selectmen with a first draft of the town’s Emergency Operations Plan, which they tabled for further review.

What it means: He said selectmen need to update, review and approve the policy every year, and he has done some updates to the 83-page document.

What’s next: Selectmen will review the plan at their meeting Tuesday, July 2.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: