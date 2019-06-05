AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a one-session workshop, “Annuities: Personal Pension Plans,” from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, June 13.

The course offers information about types of annuities and how they can be paired with Social Security and pension plans. Those attending may learn how to provide additional lifetime income by making smart, long-term and strategic decisions related to purchasing annuities.

The cost of the class is $20 and includes all instructional materials. For more information or to register, contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280; email: [email protected] or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment .

