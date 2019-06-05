LEWISTON — Clean Sweep, one of Maine’s largest community tag sales, moves from Saturday to Sunday and to the week prior to its usual mid-June date. The event will be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 9, in Underhill Arena, Bates College, 145 Russell St.

Known for benefiting the environment, local nonprofits and shoppers, the sale’s estimated 5,000 items include furniture, appliances, camping gear, rugs, office equipment, clothing, kitchenware, electronics and sporting goods.

Call 207-786-6207 for more information.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: