Golf tournament to benefit guide dogs

GRAY — The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 4 will hold its second annual charity golf tournament at 8 a.m. Friday, June 7, at the Spring Meadows Golf Club, 59 Lewiston Road.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Guide Dogs of America, an organization that provides free seeing-eye dogs to individuals who are visually impaired.

Those wishing may pledge a donation to the event by sending a text to 41444 and typing “Machinist” and the dollar amount. Last year’s charity golf tournament raised $27,000 for Guide Dogs for America. For more information, call IAMAW Lodge 4 at 207-407-1222 or visit Guide Dogs for America’s website.

Lewiston Adult Ed to honor 2019 class

LEWISTON — Lewiston Adult Education will celebrates the Class of 2019 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, in the Lewiston High School Gym, 156 East Ave.

Grangers to hold spring banquet, elect

AUBURN — Danville Junction Grange will hold the annual spring banquet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Tin Tin Buffet.

After the meal, a business meeting will be held at 7 at the Grange hall when officers for the ensuing year will be elected. All members and guests are welcome to attend.

Members are reminded to bring clipped coupons for troops, donations for PAL, pennies, soda can tabs and box tops.

Sampson AFBVA Squadron to gather

LEWISTON — The June informal get-together of the Southern Maine Squadron of the Sampson AFBVA will be held at Governor’s Restaurant at noon Thursday, June 13. The gathering is for veterans who went through basic training at Sampson AFB and their guests. Any and all veterans are welcome to attend.

Sampson was at first a Navy training base from 1942 to 1945, then reopened as a basic training base for the Air Force 1950 to 1956.

Call Bob Sawyer at 207-657-4909 for more information.

Rabies vaccinations being offered

SABATTUS — A rabies vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15. There will be low-cost rabies and distemper vaccinations, plus microchipping and flea/tick products for sale.

For details, go to the Sabattus Town Office, 190 Middle Road.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: