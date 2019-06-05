CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Police charged a Wyman Township man on Tuesday night with several misdemeanors related to a crash May 27 on Route 27, according to Assistant Police Chief Rick Billian.

Officer Ethan Boyd issued Florian Sinclair, 25, summonses for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to notify by quickest means, failure to notify property owner of property damage and driving to endanger, Billian wrote in an email.

A passer-by reported a vehicle off the road at about 12:37 a.m. May 27. The driver left the scene before police arrived.

Police determined the 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling north when it went off the highway, struck a utility pole, rolled several times, struck a tree and landed on its roof, Billian said previously.

Sinclair was also issued summons on a civil violation of failure to produce evidence of valid insurance.

A conviction on each of the misdemeanor charges is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: