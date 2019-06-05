UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The following students were awarded degrees during the University of Vermont’s 218th commencement ceremonies on May 19 in Burlington, Vermont.

• Mitchell DeBlois, of Winthrop, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology.

• Emilly LaFleur, of Jay, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology.

The commencement address was delivered by Darren Walker, who presides over the Ford Foundation, one of the world’s most influential social justice philanthropies and one of the largest private foundations in the U.S.

