The “broken windows theory” is a simple sociological term. If a community is surrounded by things of value, then their perspective, behavior and potential positively changes. One “broken window,” left unfixed, encourages more unwanted behavior.

That theory applies to the current Edward Little High School. The building is so lacking that it negatively impacts the ability to educate, and it creates a situation where Auburn students have little pride in their community.

Auburn residents have a chance to change that.

The current building is falling apart and doesn’t fit the needs of the community. The state is going to cover 87% of the cost. It is a great deal and it would be a shame if Auburn doesn’t take advantage of it.

The new ELHS won’t be just a school, but a community center with a revenue-generating auditorium, sports complex and other features that will make Auburn proud.

People talk about the need to grow the Lewiston-Auburn area and attract younger individuals here — that is how to do it.

People come to Auburn for events and drive to the high school only to realize almost every extra-curricular activity is at another place. They see the potholed-entrance, the outdated school building and the lack of resources. They must wonder what has happened to Auburn.

I encourage Auburn residents to vote “yes” on both Question 1 and 2 on the June 11 referendum. Let’s give Auburn’s children something to be proud of.

Jonathan Delorme, Auburn

< Previous

Next >