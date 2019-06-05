LIVERMORE — Administrative Assistant Amy Byron told the selectpersons at their May 28 meeting it is time to nominate members to the Androscoggin County Budget Committee.

Byron said she received a letter stating at least one member needs to be a municipal officer. The caucus is set for Wednesday, June 19.

Anyone wishing to serve on the committee is asked to call the town office, 897-3207.

In other business, the board agreed to change the insurance protection for three of the fire department’s vehicles. Engines 1 and 2 and the rescue vehicle will now be covered for agreed value rather than book value. Those vehicles will now be eligible for replacement value should something happen to them.

Byron said it would cost about $300 more per vehicle annually. There is money in the budget to cover the increase.

Selectperson Ben Guild said the forestry truck is a pickup truck with chassis and wouldn’t need the increased coverage. Including the rescue truck was a good idea.

“South Portland recently paid $290,000 for the same thing we have,” Guild said.

Byron was asked to see if the town’s larger plow trucks were eligible for similar coverage.

