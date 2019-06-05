100 years ago: 1919
City Manager Beck of Auburn, when questioned by the Lewiston Journal Wednesday, said that he will decline the gratifying offer made him by the Wabash Railway to become its terminal supervisor. He was offered a wider field and broader opportunity, but he has become interested in Auburn and feels that his best work, at least for now, can be done in his present position.
50 years ago: 1969
Auburn youngsters who haven’t yet attained the age where shaving is feasible will get an opportunity tonight to find out how they can participate in Auburn’s Observance, “Little Shavers.” Lewis Bone, coordinator, Brothers of the Brush, said The Little Shavers organization is open to any Shoe City lad under the age of 16. and he has invited those interested to be on hand this evening at 7 o’clock at city hall. Howard Feldman has been named the chairman of the younger group. Like Brothers of the Brush, Little Shavers will be organized into chapters, each group with its own officer’s membership in a chapter will also permit each youngster to participate in activities of their elder Brush Brothers.
