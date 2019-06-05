100 years ago: 1919

City Manager Beck of Auburn, when questioned by the Lewiston Journal Wednesday, said that he will decline the gratifying offer made him by the Wabash Railway to become its terminal supervisor. He was offered a wider field and broader opportunity, but he has become interested in Auburn and feels that his best work, at least for now, can be done in his present position.

50 years ago: 1969

Auburn youngsters who haven’t yet attained the age where shaving is feasible will get an opportunity tonight to find out how they can participate in Auburn’s Observance, “Little Shavers.” Lewis Bone, coordinator, Brothers of the Brush, said The Little Shavers organization is open to any Shoe City lad under the age of 16. and he has invited those interested to be on hand this evening at 7 o’clock at city hall. Howard Feldman has been named the chairman of the younger group. Like Brothers of the Brush, Little Shavers will be organized into chapters, each group with its own officer’s membership in a chapter will also permit each youngster to participate in activities of their elder Brush Brothers.

25 years ago: 1994

Deep down in the bottom of the Bates Manufacturing behind a heavy metal door marked Room No 118, Fred Lebel shines a flashlight on history. Crate after crate — some wooden, others crumbling cardboard — line the walls. Others have been piled in the center of the musty old place, a windowless vault from the last century. But its appearance belies its treasures. In each crate tells a story told in records, from the grueling 13-hour days once routine for all workers to the names of the shareholders who helped to build the once great textile company of Benjamin Bates. The crews of children who once scurried amid the looms for pennies an hour are remembered.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

