LEWISTON – Lorraine S. (Laliberte) Roberts , 89, passed away peacefully at the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice on May 14, 2019. She was the wife of Richard R. Roberts. They shared 70 years of marriage together. Born in Lewiston, Maine, on Feb. 24, 1930, she was the daughter of Romeo and Yvonne (Dumont) Laliberte. She attended and graduated Lewiston High School. She was employed for many years and retired from the Androscoggin County Building as deputy treasurer for the county.

She is survived by her children, Paul (Kathryn) Roberts of New Hampshire, Donna (Robert) Roberts Lolmaugh of Indiana and Debra Roberts of Maine; and an extended family with Ida and Daniel Marcoccio of Maine. She was loved by her grandchildren, Alexander Roberts, Christopher (Bridget) Roberts, Zachary (Chantel) Pettengill, Matthew Pettengill, Meaghan Lolmaugh and Stephen Lolmaugh, Daniel and Nicholas Marcoccio. Her great-grandchildren brought her many hours of love and enjoyment, Dylan and Isabella Roberts, Evelyn and Sawyer Pettengill and Kathryn and Nathaniel Roberts. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Richard; her parents, Romeo and Yvonne Laliberte; and her sister, Pauline (Laliberte) Normand.

There will be a celebration of her life as well as her husband, Richard, in Lewiston on June 29, 2019. The family would like to express a sincere appreciation for the loving care given to their mother by the Androscoggin Hospice House on Stetson Road in Auburn, Maine.

