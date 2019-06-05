PHOTOS: Oxford Hills falls to Cheverus in A North girls lacrosse quarterfinal
Maggie Hartnett scores 100th career goal for Vikings.
Oxford Hills junior attacker Maggie Hartnett shoots and scores to tie the game at 8-8 early in the second half the Vikings Class A North girls lacrosse quarterfinal game against Cheverus at the Gouin Complex in Paris on Wednesday. The goal was the 100th of Hartnett’s career. Cheverus went on to defeat the Vikings 18-8. Brewster Burns photo
Oxford Hills’ Cecelia Dieterich gets around Cheverus defender Isabella Booth during the Class A North quarterfinal at the Gouin Complex in Paris on Wednesday. Dieterich scored a team-high four goals in the Vikings’ loss. Brewster Burns photo
Cheverus attacker Terryn MacDonald gets around Oxford Hills defender Morgan Letourneau during the Class A North quarterfinal at the Guoin Complex in Paris on Wednesday. McDonald scored on the play. Brewster Burns photo