Auburn runners in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maine, along with Special Olympics athletes, coaches and supporters cheer after handing off the Flame of Hope torch to Lewiston runners on the Longley Memorial Bridge between the two cities Wednesday afternoon. The Special Olympics Maine Summer Games will mark 50 years at events Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the University of Maine in Orono. Sun Journal photo by Russell Dillingham
Lewiston runners in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maine take off with the Flame of Hope torch on Longley Memorial Bridge between Auburn and Lewiston on Wednesday afternoon. More than 700 law enforcement officials from Maine participated in the annual fundraising and awareness event. The Special Olympics Maine Summer Games will mark 50 years at events Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the University of Maine in Orono. Sun Journal photo by Russell Dillingham