FARMINGTON — Tumbledown Brewing announces the release of a new beer to support Safe Voices, a nonprofit organization helping those affected by domestic violence in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. The beer, named Beacon, became available to the public at the Tumbledown taproom on May 25.

Matthew Swan, owner and head brewer at Tumbledown, has announced that 20% of the proceeds will be donated to Safe Voices to support services for victims and survivors of domestic abuse. Safe Voices provides court advocacy, emergency shelter, education and support, as well as a 24-hour helpline, 1-800-559-2927.

