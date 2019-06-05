Primary school:

Wednesday, June 5 – Baked beans, hot dog, roll, mandarin oranges, milk.

Thursday, June 6 – Pasta, Meat sauce, Breadstick, Coleslaw, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk.

Friday, June 7 – Chicken burger, Steamed Broccoli, Fruit Cocktail, Milk.

Monday, June 10 – Deli Sandwiches, Fruit & Veggie Choices, Milk.

Tuesday, June 11 – Deli Sandwiches, Fruit & Veggie Choices, Milk.

Wednesday, June 12 – Field Day BBQ: Cheeseburger, Sun chips, carrots, watermelon, milk.

An alternative sandwich choice is offered daily.

Elementary school:

Wednesday, June 5 – Baked beans, hot dog in roll, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Thursday, June 6 – Pasta, meat sauce, breadstick, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Friday, June 7 – Chicken burger, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Monday, June 10 – Deli Sandwiches, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Tuesday, June 11 – Field Day BBQ: Cheeseburger, Sun chips, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Wednesday, June 12 – Deli Sandwiches, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

An alternative sandwich choice is offered daily.

Middle school:

Wednesday, June 5 – Cook’s Choice, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Thursday, June 6 – Cook’s Choice, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Friday, June 7 – Cook’s Choice, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Monday, June 10 – Field Day BBQ: Cheeseburger, Sun chips, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Tuesday, June 11 – Deli Sandwiches, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Wednesday, June 12 – Deli Sandwiches, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Alternate sandwich and salad choice offered daily.

Breakfast is free for all students. The menu is subject to change without notice. All meals are served with whole grains and a variety of vegetables to meet USDA requirements.

< Previous

filed under: