AUBURN — The William J. Rogers Post 153, American Legion, 71 South Main St., has announced the events planned for June. All members and guests are welcome.

Music, Dance and Karaoke will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in June featuring DJ Jean Louis. On Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, music by Jerry Joe will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

A Father’s Day Breakfast Buffet will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, June 16. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children under 10.

An officer’s meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, followed by the general meeting at 7 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle, and members attending have a chance to win $100, $50 or $25.

Happy Hours Fridays are back and will feature draft beer specials and appetizers.

For more information, contact 207-782-1118.

