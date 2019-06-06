HANOVER — Stony Brook Recreation, Route 2 West in Hanover, celebrated the start of its 35th season on Memorial Day weekend with a traditional Maine Bean Hole Bean lunch.

Owners Bruce and Shirley Powell and family welcomed campers, friends, and staff to enjoy Shirley’s delicious homemade bean hole beans, cole slaw and hot dogs.

About 50 people attended the event under the campground Rec Hall pavilion. Perfect weather, delicious food and a welcoming campground atmosphere was appreciated by all the guests.

