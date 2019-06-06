To the Editor:

Nancy Pelosi, endowed with a profound sense of extrasensory political wisdom, is subtly striving to alert her constituency that a bipartisan attempt to impeach President Trump would be an exercise in futility, fail, and be the greatest gift the Democratic establishment could bestow on the Trump presidency.

Even if impeachment was a viable and successful endeavor, it would only drain the prevailing swamp of the top boisterously honking bullfrog and leave the rest of the snakes, alligators, crocodiles, and piranhas still infesting this nation’s governing structure.

A more prudent exercise would be to continue to investigate and reveal Trump’s devious agenda and intent, and then depend on an enlightened collective 2020 electorate to respond appropriately and drain the entire swamp.

Don Chase

Bethel

