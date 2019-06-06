Northeastern

BOSTON, Mass. — Lovell resident Eileen C. Cormier, a Northeastern University student majoring in mathematics, was recently named to the University’s dean’s list for the spring semester, which ended in April 2019. Cormier received a letter of commendation and congratulation from her college dean.

To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0, and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career.

In addition to achieving distinction through the dean’s list, Cormier is a member of the University Honors Program, which offers high caliber students the chance to further hone their studies and interests, live in special interest on-campus housing, and participate in one or two honors courses each term. Invitation into the honors program is highly competitive and students must maintain a high GPA and strong commitment to campus leadership to remain a part.

Siena

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Tyler Swanbeck, from Hebron, has been named to the president’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Siena College in Loudonville, New York.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a 3.9 GPA or higher.

SNHU

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Alexis Gregory, of Minot, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s president’s list for the 2019 winter term, January to May.

Eligibility for the president’s list requires that a student accumulate a GPA of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Melissa Seib, Class of 2019, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington.

Seib, from Bryant Pond, is majoring in mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a GPA of 3.0 or better, and rank in the top 20% of their class in their respective college or school.

