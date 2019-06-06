RANGELEY — The annual Rangeley Lupine Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Outdoor Heritage Museum, Oquossoc.
The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Outdoor Heritage Museum will host the annual Art and Antique Show in Oquossoc.
The grounds of the Outdoor Heritage Museum will come alive with numerous vendors featuring antique dealers, book sellers, craftspeople and artists sharing their talents and selling their goods in an annual celebration of the flowers filling the region’s fields. The museum will have special discounts in the gift shop on arts, gifts, fishing gear and books.
To register for the event, contact the chamber at 207-864-5571.
