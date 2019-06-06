NORWAY — Art Moves Dance Studio is celebrating its 30th birthday by bringing back some old favorites to the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. June 14 in a co-show with sister studio Expansion Arts, owned by Sasha Richardson.

Tobin Del Cuore was the first preacher during the ’90s, Charles Howes during the 2000s and now Brendon Richardson will bring his own lanky and fluid style to the classic. A dozen dancers will twirl in vintage Pamela Chodosh-designed dresses, which still look brand new and vibrant after 25 years. Other dances will include History Repeating, Nyabinge, Respect, and BOB; and one performed by every troupe member, Moments.

Art Moves and Expansion Arts have held shows together twice a year for four years and collaborate on many aspects of art and business while supporting each other’s vision. On stage will be students and faculty from both studios, as well as alumni from Art Moves.

Discounted tickets are on sale at both studios and The Tribune in Norway through June 12 with a $10 admission at the door the evening of June 14. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For information, email [email protected] or call Sasha at 890-0514.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: