Luncheon

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will host a community luncheon on thethird Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at noon, followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. The suggested donation is $3 per person.

Historical Society

BRYANT POND — Historian Peter Stowell will speak to the Woodstock Historical Society about “The Spool and Toothpick Mills in Western Maine” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at the church on Grove Street in Bryant Pond. All are welcome.

Supper/dance

LOCKE MILLS — A supper and dance will take place Tuesday, June 11, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Legion Post #68, Gore Road, Locke Mills. The menu is Shepherd’s Pie, tossed salad, vegetables, bread, and homemade pies. Supper donation is $8 for adults and $5 for those under 12; the dance is $5. Music by “Shadagee.”

