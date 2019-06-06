As of this week, Old Town City Hall is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

This increase in hours of operation is designed to allow residents more access to the services provided at City Hall.

There also is an increased ability for residents to conduct business online. The city has installed new software that allows for most of the services it offers to be completed 24 hours a day online. The software also allows for payments to be made in person with credit and debit cards.

Services available on-line at www.old-town.org include real estate and personal property tax payments; sewer usage payments; re-registration of vehicle; re-registration of boats; ATV and snowmobile registrations; and hunting and fishing license.

All new registrations must be done in person at City Hall during normal hours of operation.

