AREA — The Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District has announced its 2019 Conservation

Photo Contest.

The OCSWCD is looking for the best conservation photo in the field of Agriculture, Forestry, Soil

& Water or Wildlife to grace the cover of its 2019 Annual Report.

A prize package provided by Aubuchon Hardware, Tractor Supply and Young’s Greenhouse will be awarded to the First Place winner. Three Honorable Mention winners will be selected. All of the winning photos will be framed and on display at the 2019 Annual Meeting.

The last date to enter is Oct. 31.

For more information and entry forms, call 744-3119, or email [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: