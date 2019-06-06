CCU
CONWAY, S.C. — Madison K. Prentice, a theater arts major from Bryant Pond, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway.
To earn the recognition, students must achieve a GPA between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.
