To the Editor:

On Thursday, June 13, Greenwood voters will be voting once again for the position of selectman. Listed below are a few reasons why I am in support of Norm for this position.

First, he is a businessman, having served as postmaster in Bethel from 1993 to his retirement in 2009. I am a firm believer that in this day and age, a town should be run as a business.

Second, he is very articulate, as demonstrated in his strong presentation to his opposition against windmills on our mountains in Greenwood. His interest in researching all the pro’s and con’s before making a decision is admirable.

I personally feel that Norm would be an important asset to the Board of Selectmen and deserving of your vote.

Marie J. Bartlett

Greenwood

