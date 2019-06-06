NORWAY – Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Hannah F. Richardson Tent 19, Stoneham, held its regular meeting on May 23, at the home of Elaine Lagueux.

Installation was held for Treasurer Margaret Babineau, who just returned from her winter in Arizona. Installation was also held for the Tent’s new member, Elizabeth Rafferty.

A memorial service was held for deceased members.

There will be no meeting in June, due to the State Convention on June 29 in Waterville.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, July 31, when the Tent meets with member Brenda Woods at Clover Manor in Auburn.

