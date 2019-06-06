PARIS — Olivia Gallan had three singles and an RBI as Oxford Hills dispatched Hampden Academy 6-0 in a Class A North softball quarterfinal Thursday afternoon.

The Vikings scored five runs in the fourth inning. Hailiegh Sawyer contributed a single and a double for Oxford Hills.

The Broncos prevented some serious damage in the second inning when Eliza Murphy caught Oxford Hills’s Kaity Montelongo’s line shot with the bases loaded and doubled up Bella Devivo at first to get out of the inning.

Madison 12, St. Dominic 0, 5 innings

MADISON — Lauria LeBlanc and Brooke McKenney combined on the five-inning no-hitter as the top-seeded Madison softball team blanked No. 9 St. Dominic 12-0 in a Class C South quarterfinal on Thursday at Campbell Field.

Madison (16-1) will host No. 4 Maranacook in Saturday’s regional semifinal. Lillian Levesque drove in three runs for the Bulldogs, who scored eight times in the fourth inning to put the game away. Levesque delivered a two-run single in the frame.

Baseball

Lisbon 7, Old Orchard Beach 1

LISBON — Noah Austin had three hits including a pair of doubles and four RBI’s to lead Lisbon to a 7-1 victory over Old Orchard Beach in a Class C South quarterfinal.

The Greyhounds scored four times in the fourth inning behind doubles from Austin and Hunter Brissette.

Sean Pratt doubled in Brad Houle in the third inning for the only Seagulls’ run in the losing effort.

Monmouth Academy 3, Traip Academy 0

MONMOUTH — Trevor Flanagan threw a one-hitter to lead the Mustangs to a Class C South quarterfinal victory over the Rangers.

Cameron Armstrong had an RBI single for the Mustangs (14-3), who scored all three of their runs in the third inning.

The lone hit for Traip (10-7) came Frankie Driscoll in the second inning.

Mountain Valley 11, Fryeburg Academy 1, 6 innings

RUMFORD — Jacob Blanchard had a two run double in the fourth inning to help lift Mountain Valley to a 11-1 victory in a Class B South quarterfinal. Will Bean and Blanchard had two hits apiece.

Cam Godbois gave up two hits and struck out eight in five innings for the Falcons (14-3).

< Previous

Next >

filed under: