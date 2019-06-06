100 years ago: 1919

The degree unit of Thornes Corner Grange will on Saturday, go to South Paris Grange where they will work the third and fourth degrees upon a large class of candidates at Paris Grange. The trip will be taken by automobile and it’s expected that in addition to the members of the degree team, a large number of the Thornes Corner Grange patrons will attend.

50 years ago: 1969

The Auburn-Lewiston Kiwanis Club will hold its 12th annual Pancake Breakfast at the Food Town parking lot, Spring Street, Auburn, this Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Breakfast will be served rain or shine under the big top tent by the club’s members Proceeds will go to the club’s Scholarship Fund.

25 years ago: 1994

Brandon Davis, a fifth grader at Great Falls Middle School in Auburn won first prize, earning a perfect score, in an individual event at the 27th Annual Middle School Math Meet held May 26th at the University of Maine in Gorham. Thirty-six fifth- and sixth-graders from Great Falls, Fairview and Webster schools participated in the event in which approximately 100 teams participated, solving arithmetic and geometry in individual and team events.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

