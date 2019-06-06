RSU 10 Elementary

Thursday, June 6 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain roll, or turkey and cheese on a whole grain roll, baked beans with ham cubes, steamed peas, raw veggie medley (cukes, celery, tomatoes), mixed fruit, pears, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast rounds and hard boiled egg and and pears.

Friday, June 7 – Lunchable with ham, cheese, pepperoni and marinara cup or wow butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, corn, baby carrots, juicy juice, peaches, milk.

Breakfast: Yogurt berry cup and muffin.

Monday, June 10 – Chicken patty on a whole grain roll, or Wow butter and jelly sandwich on a whole grain roll, oven fries, lemony broccoli, diced pears, milk.

Breakfast: Mini pancakes and applesauce.

Tuesday, June 11 – Grilled cheese sandwich, or Wow butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, scoops with salsa, carrots and tomatoes with dip, chilled peaches with fresh blueberries, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast bread mad citrus choices.

Wednesday, June 12 – Hot dog or tuna sandwich, baked beans with ham, pasta salad, green beans, veggie choice, banana, milk.

Breakfast: Goldfish graham crackers, yogurt and pears.

Thursday, June 13 – Maxx sticks and marinara cup, or Wow butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt and scoops with salsa, choice of fruit, mixed fruit, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast rounds and cheese stick or yogurt and pears.

Friday, June 14 – Mini pancakes and yogurt, or wow butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, oven fries, juicy juice, sliced apples, milk.

Breakfast: Cook’s choice breakfast and banana.

Cereal choices served daily

RSU 10 Secondary

Thursday, June 6 – Cook’s choices, cheeseburger on a whole grain roll, baked beans with ham cubes, steamed peas, raw veggie medley (cukes, celery, tomatoes), mixed fruit, pears, milk.

Friday, June 7 – Cook’s choices, corn, baby carrots, juicy juice, peaches, milk.

Monday, June 10 – Chicken patty on a whole grain roll, oven fries, lemony broccoli, diced pears, milk.

Tuesday, June 11 – Cook’s choices, grilled cheese sandwich, scoops with salsa, carrots and tomatoes with dip, chilled peaches with fresh blueberries, milk.

Wednesday, June 12 – Cook’s choices, baked beans with ham, pasta salad, green beans, veggie choice, banana, milk.

Thursday, June 13 – Maxx sticks and marinara cup, choice of fruit, mixed fruit, milk.

Friday, June 14 – Cook’s choices, oven fries, juicy juice, sliced apples, milk.

Available daily: Pizza choices, hot and cold sandwich choices, parfaits or smoothies, salad entrees and smart snacks.

RSU 16 Elementary

Thursday, June 6 – Hot turkey sandwich or calzone.

Friday June 7 – Pepperoni pizza or fish sticks with fries.

Monday, June 10 –Turkey Italians with chips or hamburgers.

Tuesday, June 11 – Bosco Sticks with marinara dip or yogurt parfait packs, animal cracker and cheese stick.

Wednesday, June 12 – Nachos with meat and cheese or pretzels.

Thursday, June 13 – Chicken nuggets or yogurt parfait pack and teddy graham and cheese stick.

Friday, June 14 – BBQ cheese pizza or hot dog with roll.

Available daily: Fresh fruit and vegetable bar, Wowbutter and jelly; skim, 1% and nonfat chocolate milk, 100% fruit juice and Wowbutter and jelly as choice Number 3.

RSU 16 Secondary

Thursday, June 6 – Bacon cheeseburger or chicken patty sandwich or mini corn dogs.

Friday, June 7 – Pizza choices or hot dog with roll or fish sandwich.

Monday, June 10 – Chicken fries with onion rings pr deep dish pizza or BBQ rib sandwich.

Tuesday, June 11 – Pulled pork wrap or hamburger/cheeseburger or chicken patty sandwich.

Wednesday, June 12 – Nachos with meat and cheese or quesadillas or pretzel with cheese dip.

Thursday, June 13 – Popcorn chicken bowl or Bosco sticks or fish nuggets.

Friday, June 14 – Pizza choices or hot dog with roll or mini corn dogs.

Available daily: Sandwich bar with sandwiches made to order, fresh fruit and salad bar with apples, bananas, kiwi, oranges and more, pasta salad, fresh veggies, yogurt parfaits with vanilla yogurt, blueberries, strawberries and granola, your favorite spud with spiral, wedge, tot or fries and milk and juices.

SAD 17 Elementary

Thursday, June 6 – Pizza Hut cheese pizza, lemon zest broccoli, salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Breakfast: Apple oatmeal bar, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Friday, June 7 – Turkey and cheese on a bun, marinated cucumbers, assorted fresh fruit, carrots ticks, pretzels and milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Monday, June 10 – Ham and cheese on a bun, marinated cucumbers, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Tuesday, June 11 – Tuna salad on a bun, goldfish crackers, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal; variety. graham, crackers, assorted fresh fruit or assorted fruit juice and milk variety.

Wednesday, June 12 – Cheeseburger on a bun. carrot sticks. assorted fresh fruit, Lay’s potato chips and milk variety.

Breakfast: Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Thursday, June 13 – Turkey and cheese on a bun, pretzels, salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Friday, June 14 – Sunbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, pretzels, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety

Milk choices and fruit choices available with breakfast and lunch.

SAD 44 Elementary

Thursday, June 6 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain roll or turkey and cheese on a whole grain roll, baked beans with ham cubes, steamed peas, raw veggie medley (cukes, celery, tomatoes), mixed fruit, pears, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast rounds, hardboiled egg, pears.

Friday, June 7 – Lunchable with ham, cheese, pepperoni and marinara cup or Wow butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, corn, baby carrots, juicy juice, peaches, milk.

Breakfast: Yogurt berry cup and muffin.

Monday, June 10 – Chicken patty on a whole grain roll or Wow butter and jelly sandwich on a whole grain roll, oven fries, lemony broccoli, diced pears, milk.

Breakfast: Mini pancakes and applesauce.

Tuesday, June 11 – Grilled cheese sandwich or Wow butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, scoops with salsa, carrots and tomatoes with dip, chilled peaches with fresh blueberries, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast bread and citrus choices.

Wednesday, June 12 – Hot dog or tuna sandwich, baked beans with ham, pasta salad, green beans, veggie choice, banana, milk.

Breakfast: Goldfish graham crackers, yogurt and pears.

Thursday, June 13 – Maxx sticks and marinara cup or Wow butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt and scoops with salsa, choice of fruit, mixed fruit, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast rounds and cheese stick or yogurt and pears.

Friday, June 14 – Mini pancakes and yogurt or Wow butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, oven fries, juicy juice, sliced apples, milk.

Breakfast: Cook’s choice breakfast and banana.

Cereal choices served daily.

SAD 44 Secondary

Thursday, June 6 – Cook’s choices, cheeseburger on a whole grain roll, baked beans with ham cubes, steamed peas, raw veggie medley (cukes, celery, tomatoes), mixed fruit, pears, milk.

Friday, June 7 – Cook’s choices, corn, baby carrots, juicy juice, peaches, milk.

Monday, June 10 – Chicken patty on a whole grain roll, oven fries, lemony broccoli, diced pears, milk.

Tuesday, June 11 – Cook’s choices, grilled cheese sandwich, scoops with salsa, carrots and tomatoes with dip, chilled peaches with fresh blueberries, milk.

Wednesday, June 12 – Cook’s choices, baked beans with ham, pasta salad, green beans, veggie choice, banana, milk.

Thursday, June 13 – Maxx sticks and marinara cup, choice of fruit, mixed fruit, milk.

Friday, June 14 – Cook’s choices, oven fries, juicy juice, .sliced apples, milk.

Available daily: Pizza choices, hot and cold sandwich choices, parfaits or smoothies, salad entrees and smart snacks.

