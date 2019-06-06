MECHANIC FALLS — Voters will consider 26 warrant articles and the proposed municipal budget for the coming year at the polls Tuesday, June 11. Voting will be held downstairs at the Municipal Building from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The $2.73 million budget is 2% higher than the current year’s $2.54 million.

For the most part, town councilors and members of the Budget Committee agreed on spending amounts, with one exception. They were $2,500 apart in their recommendations for recreation spending in 2019-20.

The council recommends spending $22,986 for recreation, which is the amount listed in the proposed budget. The Budget Committee supports spending $25,486.

Voters will also decide on three referendum articles. The first one deals with a minor word change in the town charter.

The second one would establish a special revenue fund for Recreation Committee operations whereby “all donations, fees collected or otherwise, with any excess funds” would be deposited and solely used for recreational purposes in accordance with the Mechanic Falls Purchasing Policy.

The third article requests voters to “authorize the Town Council to implement changes in the Land Use Code establishing zoning restrictions, an application process and fees allowing for the operation of marijuana stores, cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities and testing facilities, provided they are in compliance with all applicable state and local requirements.”

Three people are running for one Town Council seat. They are Tarsha Downing, John Emery and Raymond Lavoie.

Mary Martin is the only one the ballot for RSU 16 director, but two seats on the School Committee are available.

Michael Baird and Gary Purington are running unopposed for two Sanitary District seats.

