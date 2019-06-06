Look at this big, handsome dog. This is Monty. He is a one-year-old Shepherd/mix with big, brown eyes that beg you to play with him.

Monty has traveled from Georgia to Maine to look for his new home. He is a smart dog. Perhaps a bit too smart. He recently taught himself how to open his kennel door. He was very proud of himself when his handler found him sitting in the middle of the room.

Monty loves being outside. His ideal situation is to live with someone who has time to be with him. He would enjoy participating in the adventures of a newly retired person who likes to swim, hike, fish and snowshoe.

If you love big dogs and are looking for an adventure buddy, Monty could be your new, best friend.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, nonprofit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Rd. in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday, closed; Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Most photos of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

