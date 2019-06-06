NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church, U.C.C., 205 Main St., Norway, will hold its annual Music Sunday worship service on Sunday, June 16, at 10 a.m. It will be a wonderful and inspirational service filled with choral music and scriptures. Light refreshments will be served after the service.

Music Sunday is a long-standing tradition at the Second Congregational Church. The choral music, under the direction of Shirli Allen Heald, with accompaniment by Elaine Emery and Ed Baldridge, will include the musicians’ favorite anthems and selections from both the Christmas and Easter season.

Music Sunday is one of the many musical events and traditions at the Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ. All are welcome to join the congregation in worship, study and fellowship.

For information, please call the church office at 743-2290.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: