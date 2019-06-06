LEWISTON – Alexander Thomas Budek, 74, a resident of Turner, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born Oct. 3, 1944, in Petoskey, Mich., the son of John Henry Budek and Julia Elizabeth Bodzick. He attended school at St. Francis in Petoskey, later receiving his GED. Alexander proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missle Crisis, retiring in 1981 as a Navy Sea Bee. On October 11, 1964 in Auburn, he married Lola Richardson of Turner. He was a communicant of St. Philip Church in Auburn and member of the Philip S. Bryant American Legion Post 111 in Turner. Alex enjoyed racing snowmobiles, repairing cars and building things with his hands. He loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Lola Budek of Turner, his children, Thomas Budek and wife Trudi of Turner, Deborah Christian and husband Hugh of Amherst, N.H., grandchildren, Jason Pleau, Katie Budek, Ryan and Edgar Christian, five great-grandchildren, sister, Cecilia Donegan of Saline, Mich., sisters-in-law, Sharon Budek and Dawn Budek both of Petoskey, Mich. He was predeceased by his parents, siblings, Lottie Budek, Henry Joe Budek, Jennie Helena Budek, Julianna Budek, John Paul Budek, Joseph Alexander Budek, and Mary Ann Budek. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s and St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion for their wonderful care and comfort. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral service with full military honors will be held 3 p.m., Friday, June 14, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment at a later date at Turner Village Cemetery, Church Street, Turner, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, because of Alex’s love for dogs

donations may be made to

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

< Previous

Next >

filed under: