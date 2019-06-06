AUBURN – Bertrand W. Pelchat, 86, of Lisbon, died Tuesday June 4, 2019, at Androscoggin Hospice House with his family by his side. He was born in Lewiston Jan. 22, 1933, a son of the late Wilfred and Lydia Boulanger Pelchat.

He was educated in Lewiston schools and was a well known, life long hand sewer. He started sewing at the age of 16 at Belgrade Shoe and then worked at many other shoe shops.He retired from Rancourt Shoe at the age of 82. He loved his craft.

Mr. Pelchat was a member of the Basilica of Ss Peter and Paul. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 106 Lewiston and the Thomas J. Wallace Assembly Fourth Degree. He enjoyed polishing his cars, going to car shows and reading his many car books.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, the former Joan Ouellette of Lisbon whom he married Feb. 23, 1952; daughter, Debra Lemieux and husband Guy of Turner, his sons, Robert Pelchat and wife Janine of Charlotte N.C., Renald Pelchat and longtime partner Margaret Martin of Otisfield, Richard Pelchat and fiancée Tammy Gammon Stevens of Lisbon; grandchildren, Sara Lemieux-Ansari of Brooklyn N.Y., Denis Pelchat of Woolwich, Robert Pelchat Jr. of Auburn, April Capalbo of Otisfield, Cassidy Pelchat of Eureka, Mo., Dylan Pelchat of Auburn;15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Worcester and husband Richard of Manchester, N.H., Lyette Schuchardt and husband Frank of Shawnee Mission, Kan., his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cecile and Robert Mathieu of Lewiston, sister-in- law Therese Bernier of Brunswick; and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his granddaughter Melanie Lemieux; his brother and two sisters.

The family wishes to thank Androscoggin Hospice House for their excellent care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 1 p.m. June 7, 2019, at the Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul upper Church followed by committal at St.Peter’s Cemetery Mausoleum.

A service of The Fortin Group Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home 217 Turner St. Auburn, Maine 04210 Tel. 207 783-8545.

Donations may be made to:

Androscoggin Hospice House

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

