LIVERMORE FALLS – Julie Ann (Morin) Taylor, 46, of Livermore Falls, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her home from health related issues. She was born Oct. 11, 1972, in Lewiston, the daughter of Ronald Morin Sr. and Sheila (Brooks) Burke, both of Sabattus.

Julie loved to travel with her husband and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a tough cookie with no filters but had a heart of gold.

She is survived by her husband Roger Syrell of Livermore Falls; her children, Matthew Brooks, Dorothy Wing and Joshua St. Pierre. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren who were her world, Kamryn Daniels, Elijah and Isabelle Brooks, Dominique, Javier and Iziayah Degollado, Athena and Eziekyal St. Pierre; her father Ronald Morin and his wife Annette, her mother Sheila Burke; sisters Michele Santos and Miranda Dobbins, brothers Ron Morin, Jr., and William Burke; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; also tons of friends who she loved and loved her, you know who you are! Fly High Sweet Angel! Watch over all of us! We love you! Till we meet again!

There will be a celebration of life at a later date! Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

