LISBON FALLS – Linda Bailey Beal, 67, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on May 31, 2019 with her family by her side.

Linda was one of four children and she was born on June 15, 1951, in Keene, N.H. She was the loving daughter of Barbara Osgood Bailey and Guy Bailey Jr. The family moved to Lisbon Falls in 1967 where she graduated from Lisbon High School in the class of 1969. Linda was the most amazing, loving mother to her three beautiful children of whom she was so very proud of. She went on to meet the love of her life and best friend Elwood Beal Jr. and was married on April 7, 1987. The two have been inseparable ever since.

Linda was a devoted and dedicated wife, mother, grammy, great-grammy and a proud, exceptional homemaker. She has been a selfless caretaker for not only her family in need but for others as well, her entire life. Family was absolutely everything to her as she was to them. Linda will be most fondly remembered for the amazing home cooked meals and yummy desserts she so lovingly prepared. She made every day and everyone feel special. Birthdays and holidays especially stood out because she was adamant that every one of us, regardless of age, would get our favorite meal cooked and the birthday song sang to us together as a family. She enjoyed socializing with her friends at the Lisbon Falls Slovak Club and long rides in her convertible with Elwood by her side.

She also loved spending time at her brother’s camp in Grand Lake Stream, Maine, as well as gardening, fun apps on her phone, and crossword puzzles. Linda was also well known for her creation of beautiful stained-glass art pieces.

Left to cherish her memory is her true love, husband and best friend; Elwood Beal of Lisbon Falls; sons, Jeffrey Beganny of Auburn, and Bill Beganny and wife, Sabrina, of Litchfield; daughter, Jennifer Beganny and lifelong companion, Jaime Getchell, of Lisbon; siblings, Kenneth Bailey of Grand Lake Stream, Maine, Robert Bailey and his wife, Tammy, of South Royalton, Vt., and Peg Burke of Calais; her beautiful grandchildren and lights of her life, Brooke Beganny, Lauren Beganny, Kyra Sylvain, Amara Beganny, Brody Beganny, Aleeya Getchell and Corbin Beganny; one great-grandchild, Delilah Dery and many nieces and nephews that loved her very much. She will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed.

