NEW GLOUCESTER – Mark Leighton, 62, of New Gloucester, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 2, 2019. Mark was born in Portland and was the eldest son of Robert Sr. and Beverly (Joy) Leighton. He grew up in New Gloucester where he attended local schools and graduated from Gray/New Gloucester High School. He spent many hours as a child helping the family maintaining and picking eggs at their barns and had various jobs locally and in Portland for metal fabrication.

He was a woodsman for many years, excelled in welding and worked for Valley Engineering building snow groomers and eventually started his own business as Leighton’s Welding. He also began an automotive repair shop (ARS) for approximately seven years, when he realized he loved the outdoors and needed to be back in the woods. He worked 40-plus years as a logger and ventured into Leighton’s Logging and Excavating, where he spent countless hours selective cutting to save his favorite trees and on many occasions meeting animals that somehow were attracted to him.

Health and heart issues in 2001 made him take a brief venture as a successful sales agent for Maine Real Estate Connection and giving up his license to return back to the woods. He purchased land and started M-T Pit where he continued to process sand and gravel, collecting rocks and building his dream pond.

He wanted the simple things in life and just began semi-retirement this past spring. He enjoyed fishing camping, gardening, building puzzles, researching UFOlogy and a simple Sunday drive. He was also actively involved with the town for 22 years on several committees such as the Budget Committee (13 years), C.I.P. (four years), Selectman (three years), Library liaison, LMPC, Recreation, Foreclosure and the Road Standards committees. He also served as the President of the Road Association in Greenville for several years and a member of the Mason Cumberland Lodge #12 in New Gloucester.

He leaves behind his mom, Beverly Leighton; predeceased by his dad, Robert Sr. (2002); his wife, Linda “Lindy” Leighton; his sons, Daniel and wife, Suzie, and Jonathan and wife, Jenna; stepdaughter, Danielle Richardson; brother, Robert Jr. and wife, Missy; sisters, Linda Plapis and husband, John, and Kathy Ramsdell and husband, Ron. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and will be sadly missed by: Zeke, Alex, Damien, Nora, (soon to come) Milly, Caitlyn, Christian, his beloved dog, “Sadie”, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend deep heartfelt thanks for the New Gloucester Fire and Rescue for their tireless efforts and services, to friends, neighbors and all who assisted in their caring support through this difficult time.

Memorial visitation will be held at Wilsons Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray, Maine on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 1-4 p.m.

