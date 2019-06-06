AUBURN – Sherry T. Walker, of Farmington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 3, 2019, from complications of esophageal cancer and after battling lupus since 1990.

Sherry was born in Farmington on July 27, 1940, to Harold (Stub) Hemingway and Taimi (Kilponen) Hemingway. She married the love of her life, C. Wayne Walker in Farmington on Oct. 8, 1960.

She graduated in 1958 from Farmington High School in the top 10 of her class. She excelled in basketball and softball, serving as co-captain of both teams in her senior year. She attended Dirigo Girl’s State in 1957. She worked at Forster Mfg. Co. Inc. as secretary to the personnel manager from 1958-1961. She was the office manager at Farmington CocaCola Bottling Co. from 1965 until her retirement in 2014.

Most of all, Sherry loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She loved the ocean and the Samoset Resort in Rockland where she, her daughter, Janis, and her grandchildren, Nick and Jenna, enjoyed spending time together poolside, eating lobster, laughing and playing lawn games. She loved to travel with her family, enjoyed overnight shopping trips to Portland, attending Red Sox games, and going out to eat. Sherry loved to dance and over the years she and a group of ladies would follow the local bands. Her favorite place to dance was at the Happy Horseshoe Campground. She loved holding yard sales and meeting people. She was an avid Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots fan. She loved animals, especially her cats and feeding and watching birds.

She was predeceased by her mother and father. Survivors include her husband, Wayne; son, Dean Walker of Farmington; daughter, Janis Walker; beloved grandchildren, Nicholas and Jenna Campbell of Wilton; sister, Bettey Oliver and her partner, Verne, of Millinocket; aunt, Louise Kilponen of Mt. Vernon; uncle, Walter Hemingway of Tennessee; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Nancy Currier, Faith Peck, and Linda Abbott; and many other friends from school, work, and dancing.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center on Monday, June 10, from 3-4 p.m., where a celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Following services a reception will be held at the Center. All are welcome. Private burial at Fairview Cemetery. Please leave a condolence or kind remembrance on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com where her memorial video tribute may be viewed later this week.

In accordance with Sherry’s wishes, remembrance gifts may be given to a college education trust fund for her grandchildren

c/o Donna Walker

6 Parkway

Auburn, ME 04210

or the Franklin County

Animal Shelter

550 Industry Road

Farmington, ME 04938

