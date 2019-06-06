NORWAY — The Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association (OHMPAA) will present “Papermaker,” a play by Monica Wood, on June 20-23 and 27-28, at the Norway Grange, 15 Whitman St., Norway.

Based on Wood’s novel, “Ernie’s Ark,” the play takes place during the third month of a bitter paper mill strike in a small Maine town. While awaiting a ruling that will result in either a win for the strikers or a win for management, a struggling union family grapples with everyday life: illness, the unexplained need to create art, and a son trying to feed his young family. Meanwhile, the mill’s NYC-based CEO is dragged on a weekend getaway by his 26-year-old daughter, who has chosen this time to address her father’s failings.

Through a series of events, the two families collide, testing their own notions about family and loyalty in this humor-laced drama. The characters in “Papermaker” are real, humanly flawed and beautiful.

“This is a Maine play with Maine people that shares the joys and challenges during the emotional upheaval of a mill strike,” director Julie Middleton said.

“Whether you have lived in Maine your whole life or are just visiting, there is humanity in this story that resonates. I’m thrilled that we can bring this play to Norway,” Middleton said.

OHMPAA’s cast began rehearsing in mid-April and is looking forward to sharing their work with the community. In addition, playwright Monica Wood will attend the June 22 performance and do a post-show “talk back” with the audience.

Tickets are now on sale for cash or check only (no calls, please) at The Tribune, 430 Main St., Norway; and online at papermaker2019.bpt.me.

Founded in 1985, OHMPAA is dedicated to presenting quality plays and musicals featuring the talents of local community members. For information, visit www.ohmpaa.org.

