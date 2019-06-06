OXFORD —Voters at the Town of Oxford annual town meeting Saturday, June 8, will set the 2019-20 budget.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. in the Oxford Elementary School cafeteria at 79 Pleasant Street. The requested amounts in the proposed $5.7 million budget are an increase of $204,462 over last year.

The 37-article warrant asks voters to raise and appropriate $680,145 for the Highway Department, an increase of about $35,000 from FY 2018, and $855,706 for the Police Department, an increase of about $33,000 from FY 2018.

Voters will also be asked to raise and appropriate $373,698 for the Fire Department – a decrease of about $5,400 from FY 2018 and $312,204 for the Rescue Department – an increase of about $2,000 from FY 2018.

Voters are also being asked to consider spending:

•$298,959 for the Waste Water Treatment Account – an increase of more than $16,000 from last year;

•$721,569 for the Administration Account – an increase of less than $1,000;

•$119,441 for the Recreation Department – an increase of about $30,000;

•$667,711 for the Capital Improvements Project Account – a $73,500 increase;

•$291,509 for the Transfer Station Account – an increase of about $11,000; and

•$32,600 for the Freeland Holmes Library Account. – an increase of $700.

Elections will take place on Tuesday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Public Safety Office, 701 Main Street.

Incumbent Selectmen Caldwell Jackson and Floyd Thayer will face opposition from Sharon R. Jackson, Roger K. Wulleman and Amy L. Wuori on the Annual Town Election.

Incumbent SAD 17 Directors Stacia Cordwell and Ronald K. Kugell are running unopposed as is incumbent Water District Trustee Thomas Kennison.

