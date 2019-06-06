AUBURN — Pin-Ups on Tour, a National Touring Production, is scheduled to perform a night of vintage fun for the third year on Saturday, June 15, at the Alden M. Gayton Post 31, American Legion, 426 Washington St. North. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. The post will be open at 4 p.m.

Join the “troop” from Las Vegas for an evening of vintage Burlesque and a variety show that supports hospitalized veterans. The group works to recreate the fun of vaudevillian theaters that were so popular across America during World War II. The show will be a blend of dancing showgirls, comedy and soulful lounge singers. Vintage attire is encouraged.

Veterans and active duty service members can attend free as long as tickets are available. General admission tickets can be obtained online for $20 at www.pinupsontour.com or by calling Julie at 207-784-3473, Judy at 207-212-2480 or call the post at 207-783-6992. Tickets will cost $25 at the door. This is an age 18-plus show.

