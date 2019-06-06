To the Editor:

Please join us on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Telstar to help us celebrate 50 years! There will be a free cookout catered by Sunday River Brewing Company, games, memorabilia, school tours and a classic car Cruise-In. Come join the Community Celebration, including reminiscing with former students, teachers, staff and the Telstar community.

Also, in the evening beginning at 7 p.m., there will be a gathering at Sunday River Brewing Company with music by The Ball Brothers (music sponsored by friends of Telstar) from 8 to 11 p.m.

This event is a Community Celebration and we hope to see you there.

Sally Smith

The Telstar 50th Celebration Committee

Bethel

