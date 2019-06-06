police log

Charges
Lewiston
- Stephen Daigle, 66, of 128 Pinewoods Road, on a warrant charging violating bail, 8 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Omar Abdirhaman, 20, of 52 Maple St., on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 2:40 a.m. Wednesday at 248 Blake St.
- Wesley Ruede, 26, of 386 Main St., on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Auburn
- Demetrius Davenport, 30, of 14 High St., on charges of domestic assault and refusing to submit to arrest, 10:04 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Amy Hill, 39, listed as transient, on a charge of criminal trespass, 5:03 a.m. Wednesday at Denny’s on Court Street.
Androscoggin County
- Jacob Brochu, 20, of 75 Church St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:29 p.m. Tuesday at 53 Main St.
